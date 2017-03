ATHENS – The biggest Greek wine exhibition “Oenorama 2017”, which was established in 1994, is a point of reference for wine enthusiasts in Greece. This year the world famous event will take place from March 11th to 13th at the Zappeion Exhibition Hall in Athens.

The exhibition is already “sold out” with people coming from all over the world. The organizers are expecting more than 10.000 visitors breaking last years record.

Source: Tornos News.