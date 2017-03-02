Tillerson Tells Akinci Cyprus Unity Talks Bigger Than Island

WASHINGTON – In a phone call to Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told him that reunifying the island divided since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion has significance beyond its shores.

Tillerson spoke to Akinci on March 1, after earlier talking on the phone with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades about the talks that collapsed when Akinci walked out, furious that the Cypriot Parliament approved the teaching of Enosis, unity with Greece, and over Turkish demands it be allowed to keep an army on the island and have the right to militarily intervene when it wanted.

That dashed long-standing if unfounded optimism a deal was within reach after decades of diplomacy have failed to budge either side and as Turkey still occupies the northern third of the island while the rest, under Cypriot control, is a member of the European Union.

The Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported Tillerson was told by Akinci that the Enosis vote in the Parliament which has only Cypriot members – it passed with a push from an extremist group after Anastasiades’ party abstained – had destroyed the negotiations.

Reunification talks – brokered by U.N. envoy Espen Barth Eide – began in May 2015 to try to find a solution but have gone essentially nowhere despite bubbly predictions from Eide and with Akinci and Anastasiades often saying they too saw an answer at hand.

Speaking to the press, Anastasiades blamed a Turkish hardline for the suspension of the UN-brokered talks and said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has gotten intransigent as he seeks near-dictatorial powers in an April referendum.

Anastasiades said Turkish officials and political leaders are unleashing threats towards Cyprus and “ridiculous” statements about union with Greece..

he Cypriot Parliament voted to include a once annually 10-minute talk in schools about Enosis, which is anathema to Turkey.

Anastasiades said he can’t go along with Akinci’s demands to reverse the vote. “What are we going to rectify, the history?” he asked.

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Deputy Chair Öztürk Yılmaz said the reunification talks should not resume unless the Enosis vote is overturned.