Greece’s Creditors Balking at Austerity Countermeasures Plan

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ plan to offset more austerity with countermeasures isn’t going down well with the country’s international creditors.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader said the era of austerity – much of it imposed by him – is coming to an end even though he agreed to let more be implemented in 2019, when the last of 326 billion euros ($343.49 billion) in three bailouts runs out.

The government said for every euro in pension cuts and other harsh measures that it would raise another in another area, aiming at tax cheats and the rich, groups that have avoided paying during the country’s seven-year-long economic crisis.

But the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) is reluctant so far to let countermeasures be part of the plan, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

Government officials were locked in talks with Troika envoys but Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos reportedly walked out in a huff when they insisted on talking about more austerity but not offsets.

In an interview with ANT1 TV conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused Tsipras’ government, which includes the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of “bringing the fourth memorandum through the window,” referring to a possible fourth loan agreement between Greece and its creditors.

“This government cannot extract the country from the crisis,” Mitsotakis said, repeating his call for snap elections.

“We will have more measures,” he said, stressing that his party would not approve further austerity like that it imposed while in power, including the firing of thousands of workers he directed as Administrative Reform Minister

The Troika wants another 3.6 billion euros ($3.79 billion) in cuts worth some 2 percent of Greece’s Gross Domestic Product, and are aiming squarely at more pension cuts – Tsipras swore he would never allow them but has repeatedly – as well as taxing the poor by lowering the tax-free threshold to 5,000 euros ($5,268) in annual income.

The government wants cuts to the Value Added Tax it just raised as well as to reduce the hated ENFIA it kept after vowing to repeal it, and for lower smaller business tax rates.

The newspaper said it was told by sources that bailout monitors believe that some of the measures being discussed are “progressing well,” that others need technical details hammered out while objecting to a handful of others and that the lenders prefer targeted relief for those with lower incomes.

The government wants an agreement, if even technical, before the Eurogroup meeting of finance chiefs meets again in Brussels on March 20.

Tsipras said he was confident of striking a deal although he’s said that repeatedly since asking for and accepting a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($90.61 billion) in July, 2015 after saying he never would.

That come with more austerity measures he swore to reject but instead accepted, driving his popularity down to about 10 percent and his SYRIZA party out of favor with voters.