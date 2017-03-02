AEK Use Extra Man and Ease into Semi-Finals

An early sending off for Platanias allowed AEK to cruise into the semifinals of the Greek Cup as the Kitrinomavri defeated the Cretans 3-0 in today’s second leg fixture.

After a 0-0 draw in Crete for the first leg, a place in the semifinals remained open for both sides in today’s second leg fixture in Athens. However, AEK quickly gained the advantage as Platanias’ Banana was controversially sent off with a straight red in the 13th minute (foul on a clear goal scoring opportunity) , which resulted in a penalty for AEK. From the spot, Christodoulopoulos gave AEK the early lead.

With the extra man, AEK had an easy night as Araujo doubled the hosts’ lead 15 minutes later and a second half strike from Johansson sealed the Enosis’ place in the semifinals with a 3-0 win. Platanias, who have been a surprise packet in both the Superleague and Cup, bow out of the tournament in an overall successful campaign.

The defending champions will join Panathinaikos in the final four as PAOK/Xanthi and Olympiacos/Atromitos battle it out for the last two places in the semifinals.

Source: AGONAsport.com http://bit.ly/2mheS0d

