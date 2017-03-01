Era of Austerity’s Over for Tsipras, But Not for Weary Greeks

ATHENS – While Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras – set to impose more pension cuts, tax the poor, allow mass layoffs and dilute workers’ rights – declared Greece’s Era of Austerity was over, 35-year-old Mana Vai was finishing her last day at work in a stationery store, laid off for the 23d time since the country’s crushing economic crisis began seven years ago.

She looked resigned, forlorn but bristled that he said the plight of Greek workers, pensioners and the poor was coming to an end, claiming a deal he’d made with international creditors – for more austerity offset by countermeasures – would bring the country to recovery.

“He is a liar, a big liar. He is a provocateur and it’s worse because people believed in him,” she told The National Herald about Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA party twice winning elections in 2015 only to see the economy continue to spiral downward after he accepted a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros, and more austerity he since tried to resist.

With his popularity plummeting after reneging on anti-austerity promises, Tsipras has turned more and more to making declarations of success and euphemisms to describe repeated surrenders to the country’s European creditors and their unceasing demands.

Speaking in Parliament, Tsipras called the deal to impose more tough conditions after 2019 when three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($343.82 billion) expire an “exceptional success,” believed apparently only by him and his party faithful.

“I am fully convinced we achieved an honorable compromise,” Tsipras said, adding that the deal agreed with Eurozone finance ministers – he kept the details secret –showed that Greece would, for the “first time after seven years …leave the path of continued austerity behind us.”

Haralambos Tsardinidis of the Athens-based Institute for International Economic Relations didn’t buy it.

“Negotiations are still going on. What was agreed during the last Eurogroup is to cut money from the social security system and also increase income taxation indirectly” (lowering the tax-free threshold to 5,000 euros ($5,273) a year to go after the poor again, he told TNH.

“This means there wasn’t enough money to consume goods and that will create another recession. He wants to sell to his political audience that it’s over but it’s exactly the opposite,” Tsardinis added. “The poor will be obliged to pay taxes while others are not.”

Under Tsipras, Greece has continued with a brutal program of austerity and unemployment is still at 21.3 percent, the highest in the European Union. His promises to reverse pay cuts, tax hikes and slashed pensions and “crush the oligarchy” have all been overrun.

But Aggelos Tsakanikas, Scientific Advisor to the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) was more optimistic. “We are heading to a solution of the review. There will be pain but somehow they (SYRIZA) manage the media and their Members of Parliament.”

He said the government has a point in resisting more Draconian measures and the lenders are squeezing too much.

“It is crazy to ask for additional optional measures at this point. It is too much from the creditors side, when the economy is trying to recover and the data are that good (growth instead of recession and a fiscal surplus triple what was anticipated.”

Antonis Klapsis, Academic Coordinator fFor the Centre of International and European Political Economy and Governance at the University of Peloponnese said though: “The era of austerity is not over” yet.

“What he is trying to do is to hold power as long as he can … he is ready to take any harsh measures as long they are going to be implemented after 2018,” he added, believing Tsipras will be out of power then and can blame a new government, likely the New Democracy Conservatives he beat twice but who now have double-digit leads in surveys.

Konstantinos Giatras, who owns a liquor store, said Tsipras is playing to his own party of zealots with speeches that recovery is coming.

“This statement was made before by all Prime Ministers,” he told The National Herald. “He’s just saying this for his partners in SYRIZA.”

He said the reason Tsipras hasn’t had to call snap elections yet is the unwavering backing of his coalition, including the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) but mainly the Leftists, some of whom have barked about him betraying party principles only to vote the way the way are told and go along with more austerity.

Pia Koukouvinou, a pharmacist who owns her store, scoffed at the notion all will soon be well. She said the state hasn’t paid her overdue subsidies for three months.

“They saved us from what? From aliens? This is not a Leftist government. It operates like a right government,” she said.

There is an appearance at least that the worst economic period for any period – measured by how it’s lasted – isn’t as bad as it seems, with many bars and coffee houses packed and the return of a buzz in some parts of the capital city still dotted with thousands of empty store fronts.

She said there’s a reason. “There is a lot of black money,” she said, people hiding as much as they can.