The president of New Democracy Kiriakos Mitsotakis speaks to jounralist Nikos hatzinikolaou of ANT1 TV channel. Mitsotakis is talking about the need of elections, privitization, reforms and party’s program. Main opposition leader also talks about his meeting with German Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble in Berlin earlier in February.

Ζωντανά τώρα στο κεντρικό δελτίο ειδήσεων του ΑΝΤ1 με τον Νίκο Χατζηνικολάου. Posted by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday, March 1, 2017