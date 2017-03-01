Olympian Pyrros Dimas, Ambassador of the Benaki Museum

ATHENS – The Benaki Museum announced its collaboration with Greek Olympian Pyrros Dimas and the Pyrros Dimas International Sports Institute.

The greatest weightlifting athlete in the history of the Olympic Games becomes an Ambassador of the Benaki Museum, on the occasion of the exhibition in America of the photographic album of Albert Mayer from the first modern Olympic Games of Athens in 1896 and the Museum’s first crowdfunding campaign.

Recently, Pyrros Dimas had the opportunity to visit the Benaki Museum and view the rare photographs from the 1896 Olympics. The Greek Olympian supports the Benaki Museum Crowdfunding Campaign.

Albert Meyer’s photographic album was a souvenir of the Games for the Royal Courts of the time and for the members of the Olympic Games Committee. After the 1945 bombings that levelled Dresden and destroyed his entire archive, the album and the original photographs became rare and valuable.

The exhibition was hosted in New York City in December 2016 with events at both the United Nations and the Consulate General of Greece.

The campaign’s goal is to raise €100,000 in order to allow the album to continue its tour in at least four additional US cities in 2017.

The exhibition will provide the American public, the Greek Diaspora and Philhellenes an opportunity to admire these extremely rare photographs and to “experience” moments from the first Olympic Games through Albert Meyer’s lens.

Pyrros Dimas won a gold medal at the Olympic Games in 1992 (Barcelona), 1996 (Atlanta) and 2000 (Sydney) and a bronze medal at Athens 2004 Olympics. He is a three-time World Champion, one time European Champion and achieved eleven world records in his career.

The Pyrros Dimas International Sports Institute organizes sports and educational programs for children and young people, particularly in sensitive and remote areas and in areas most affected by crisis.

This year, Pyrros Dimas will be joining the USA Weightlifting Team as its Technical Director.