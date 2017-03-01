Merkel Wants Greek Deal Done, More Austerity Too

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country is putting up the bulk of international bailouts, wants the lenders to wrap up reform talks with Greece’s reluctant government, but only on condition of more harsh austerity measures.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras recently agreed to impose more tough conditions on Greeks after 2019 – reneging on another promise – so that he could get release of monies from a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($90.78 billion) that he agreed in July, 2015 and has been mostly delayed since.

Merkel, a taskmaster who opposes an outright debt cut for Greece, said the government must go ahead with the reforms so that it can join the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing program (QE) and get more liquidity, Kathimerini said it was told by sources close to the talks.

She said that depends on another round of slashed pension benefits and lowering the tax-free threshold to make lower-income people pay more while tax cheats escape. She wants a cut equal to 2 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 288.85 billion euros, or another 5.7 billion euros in lost benefits to pensioners who earned the money.

That’s equivalent to about $6.9 billion in more cuts at the same time Tsipras said he hasnt’ really reduced the pensions because he opposes what he’s doing and as he said the era of austerity is over even as he forges ahead with more.

Merkel was said to have met with ECB head Mario Draghi. The ECB, along with the European Union and European Stability Mechanism makes up the EU-ECB-ESM Troika putting up the third bailout.

The International Monetary Fund, which took part in two first rescue packages of 240 billion euros ($253.33 billion) has stayed out of the third so far, wanting a lower primary surplus target for Greece that does the Troika, although backs debt relief at the same time it supports Merkel’s demand for more austerity as Greece’s seven-year-long crisis drones on.

But Merkel, eager to finalize the new austerity deal before German Federal elections this fall – most Germans oppose helping Greece – reportedly is overriding her hardline Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who is even tougher on Greece and wants no debt restructure allowed.

Her support for debt relief would come, however, only after Greece accepts more IMF-demanded austerity, putting Tsipras in a corner as his popularity has evaporated after he broke promises to help the country’s workers, pensioners and the poor and to “crush the oligarchy” but failed.

Draghi and ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said Greece won’t get back into the QE program without finishing the review and as capital controls Tsipras imposed after getting the third bailout remain in place.

Merkel’s plan provides that once a staff level agreement is completed that the Greek Parliament narrowly controlled by Tsipras, with the votes of his coalition partner, the far-right, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) approve it as they have all other measures they opposed before being elected.

Once that’s done, Merkel is said to be ready to showcase some kind of debt relief, likely in the form of lower interest and a longer time to repay the creditors and banks, most of them German institutions making a fortune over their lending to Greece.