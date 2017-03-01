Letter from Athens: No Gucci’s on the Parthenon Please, It’s not a Fashion Runway

Not far from where Italian luxury fashion house Gucci wanted to stage a photo shoot on the Acropolis by the Parthenon is where in 1941 teenagers Manolis Glezos and Apostolos Santas risked their lives to scurry across on the night of May 30, shimmy up the flagpole, take down the Nazi Swastika and raise the Greek flag for all to see the next morning.

The Parthenon has been defiled enough since it was built and finished in 438 B.C. as a dedication to the goddess Athena but, more importantly, as an architectural masterpiece – built without computers or power tools – that is an enduring symbol of ancient Greece’s glory and the best man can do.

During various occupations, often by lesser civilizations with barbarian attitudes, it was turned into a church and a mosque, used by the Ottomans as a powder magazine that exploded when a Venetian bomb hit it in 1687, causing damage irreparable to this day.

Twenty years before that, the Turkish traveler Evliya Çelebi marveled at the Parthenon’s sculptures and figuratively described the building as “like some impregnable fortress not made by human agency”.

Moved, he wrote a poem describing the Parthenon as magnificent and said it was “a work less of human hands than of Heaven itself, should remain standing for all time” even though in our own time it didn’t get enough votes from an ignorant audience in a Travel Channel poll in 2007 to pick the New Seven Wonders of the world, beaten by the likes of the Christ the Redeemer concrete statue in Rio de Janeiro.

The Parthenon was raped by an English ignobleman, Lord Elgin, who struck a deal with the occupying Turks and stripped some of its most beautiful marble friezes from 1800-1803.

He sold the stolen goods to the thieves of the British Museum who won’t return them because England has no comparable treasure, certainly not the collection of rocks called Stonehenge.

Restoration work to preserve it so it can “remain standing for all time,” has been going on and off since 1975 at a languid pace by a succession of disinterested Greek governments even though it draws 7.2 million visitors a year although the Acropolis Museum, which opened in 2009 and was designed to be a home for the stolen Parthenon Marbles (which will never be returned) draws more.

Greeks call the Acropolis the “Sacred Rock” for a good reason and none of them – despite some precedents – allow for the hill and the Parthenon to be the backdrop for commercial uses designed to bring people money.

But it was surprising nonetheless when Gucci’s request – which the company denied involved an offer of two million euros ($2.1 million) for a 15-minute photo opportunity, and another 56 million euros ($58.94 million) for promotion and broadcast rights – was turned down by the Central Archaeological Council.

That’s because the ruling Looney Left SYRIZA party earlier said it didn’t care enough about the Parthenon Marbles to want them back and said they belonged to the world, not Greece.

These are people who would let McDonald’s erect Golden Arches over the Acropolis and Parthenon and sell advertising on the Karyatids, the sculpted female figures serving as pillars of the Erechtheion, if it could bring in some money to line party pockets.

The archaeological council, in the understatement of the year, said leasing the space for any amount of money was “inconsistent” with the event, although actress Nia Vardalos finagled her way into a scene there for her 2009 movie My Life in Ruins because of her success with My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou told state television a panel of ministry experts turned down the request, and she was in “total agreement.” You can bet if it involved the Fidel Castro line of battle fatigue designer wear that would have been okay.

The Acropolis is listed as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations cultural organization UNESCO and Koniordou said: “We have a duty to defend the importance of (the Acropolis) … a global symbol of democracy and freedom.”

Requests for commercial use of ancient monuments in Greece are rarely approved although for some reason American singer Jennifer Lopez was granted access for a 2008 photo shoot and it was featured in the 2014 film The Two Faces of January starring Viggo Mortensen and Kirsten Dunst.

In 1951, a photographer from the French magazine Paris Match put famous fashion models there for fashion creator Christian Dior, who wanted his new collection to have the Erechteion as a backdrop for dresses Greece’s poor couldn’t afford.

In 1929, the famous photographer Nelly took pictures of the Opera Comique’s Mona Paeva dancing topless there, causing a stink in Athens although today SYRIZA would have had a sign up: Live Nudes Now.

So as desecrations go, letting Gucci on the Parthenon doesn’t rival the Turks using it as a mosque or the Venetians blowing it up, and the best way to preserve its sanctity is to keep politicians off at any price.