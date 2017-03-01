The Seven Wonders of Northern Greece

KAVALA – East Macedonia and Thrace in the north of Greece is one of the most unexplored regions of the country, ideal for nature enthusiasts, lovers of adrenaline sports, sea and summer adventures and so much more that defies the stereotype of the Cycladic style holidays.

Discover more and you will be amazed! East Macedonia and Thrace could be a new & cool destination.From the glorious city of Kavala to the multicultural beauty of Komotini, our journey was full of fantastic surprises.

A mix of an important civilization of the past centuries comes together with an unspoiled green nature full of lakes and national parks, high mountains with waterfalls, endless valleys, exotic beaches, picturesque towns and beautiful villages.

It is a place where you can go for skiing in the morning and on the same day go down to the beach for a swim or even visit the natural preservation park where flamingos hang out all year round.A trip to East Macedonia and Thrace is an experience you just cannot afford miss while in Greece! Enjoy!

Kavala, a picturesque town with amazing architecture, beautiful promenades and a lovely old town. Visit the castle, the local taverns for fresh fish food and homemade sweets and don’t miss the trendy little bars for a drink. From here Thasos island is just a hop away!

The Hotel Imaret is in the list of the best hotels in the world every year. Your stay here is an absolutely unique experience as it is more like a monument that offers high-end hospitality services.

Just a couple of hours drive from Kavala you can find the biggest waterfall in the Balkans: Leivaditis waterfall worth a visit even in the heart of winter, when you will have the chance to see it frozen.

The island church of Saint Nicolas on the way to Komotini near Porto Lagos. A great spot to take some nice pictures of the sunset, while enjoying the tranquility of the surrounding lakes.

