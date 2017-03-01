SYRIZA Keeping Austerity Deal with EU Lenders Secret

ATHENS – Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos has refused to divulge details of a new austerity deal struck with the country’s Troika of European lenders but said he expects it will be wrapped up by March 20.

He has been predicting an imminent resolution for months, only to keep pushing back the timetable as the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is trying to explain why coming new pension cuts, taxing the poor and diluting workers’ rights isn’t really austerity because it will have countermeasures to offset the harsh measures.

Tsakalotos has been negotiating with the the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) over terms of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.14 billion) Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept, but did in July, 2015.

The government agreed with the lenders to implement more austerity after 2019 when financing from three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($345.67 billion) runs out but Tsakalotos and Tsipras won’t say what it involves yet.

Tsakalotos denied that Greek authorities delayed a bailout review, which resumed in Athens on Feb. 28 because it’s negotiating collective labor contracts. “Significant differences” between European officials and the International Monetary Fund were the key reason for the delay, he said.

The IMF took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($254.48 billion) but has stayed out of the third in a dispute with the Troika over the size of a primary surplus target Greece must hit as well as more austerity, although the Washington, D.C.-based agency favors debt relief, which its European partners don’t.

Tsakalotos has been annoyed by a lack of support from other government officials, Kathimerini said, and doesn’t want to take the fall for the new measures he also said would never be implemented before the government caved in.

Tsipras, who constantly says a recovery is coming and he has pioneered it, is under growing pressure to finish the review with bank deposits at a 15-year-low and his popularity plummeting to 10 percent for reneging on anti-austerity promises.

Enacting reforms to pensions and the labor market will unlock more bailout cash for Greece — meaning it will have enough money to pay off debts due in July and avoid a potential exit from the euro, or Grexit.

Tsakalotos said he expects the talks to last “a week or ten days” and that the aim is to achieve a “preliminary” agreement by March 20 although none of his predictions have been realized and he keeps shifting the timetable when deadlines are missed.

“We are now in a procedure where everything will be agreed as a package,” he said, including fiscal measures, budget targets after the current bailout expires in mid-2018 and debt relief, all which will be submitted to Greece’s Parliament for approval – a certainty as SYRIZA and its partner, the far-right, marginal, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) have a slight three-vote majority.

Greece is under renewed pressure to resolve disagreements with lenders ahead of a mid-summer spike in its debt repayment schedule that it would be unable to cover without the resumption of bailout loan payouts. Greece owes around 7 billion euros in July ($7.6 billion) alone.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)