Fatal Porsche Driver Said Going 200KM Per Hour

ATHENS – The driver of a Porsche that crashed into a parked car at a highway rest area on Greece’s national road, killing four, was going about 200 kilometers (125 miles) per hour, a road safety expert estimated.

Tassos Markouizos told SKAI TV that Giorgos Vakakis, one of those killed along with his passenger, and a mother and her three-year-old son in the car stopped so her husband and another child could use a restroom, was far exceeding speed limits when the sports car spun out of control and slid into the parked car, exploding both in a fireball.

Vakakis was the son of the millionaire owner of the Jumbo toy superstore chain with 80 branches in the country and around the world. He was back in Greece after being in the United States, media reports said.

The car occurred on the Athens-Lamia national road on the afternoon of Feb. 26 was shared widely on social media with video from the CCTV coverage of the road.

Markouizos said the accident was indicative of road fatalities in Greece, some 1800 a year, and most involving drivers under 30 who have no respect for the law and are ill-educated about driving safely.

“Since last year, 5,000 people have been involved in road accidents,” he said. “Five deaths a day, four or five living dead, 20 left disabled, and 60 injured, mostly aged between 15 and 29,” he said.