Bad-Check Passing Greek Actor Named Niarchos Cultural Center President

ATHENS – A Greek actor who passed bad checks and owed the state 200,00 euros ($211,110) was named head of the new 617 million-euro Niarchos Cultural Center by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition government.

Giorgos Kimoulis, also a director, will oversee the facility just handed over to the state to operate after being financed by Stavros Niarchos Foundation, which also has offices in New York City and deemed it a gift to the Greek people, but to be run by the government amid concerns about whether it could be maintained and what its programming might be.

In 2013, Kimoulis was arrested in his dressing Athens theater and later released after buying himself out of a 15-month jail sentence for issuing bad checks.

He was also a tax cheat – a group Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would crack down on and target.

At the time, Kimoulis criticized the media for reporting his arrest and said stories suggesting he was fleeing from justice were a “public humiliation” and that he had made a deal to settle his debts but wasn’t prosecuted for tax evasion.

He was convicted for bad checks in absentia for 15 months, a verdict ratified by both first degree court and an appeal court, Proto Thema reported at the time.

He was taken to the prosecutor and was free after paying a bail of 4,418 euros ($4,660) and making arrangements to settle his debts for the bad checks was free to go.

It’s common in Greece for even major criminals, particularly tax evaders, to pay what they owe and not face jail time even after they are caught cheating the government.

The center, the cultural jewel of Greece, includes the National Opera, the National Library and other facilities and is on Athens’ southern coast on the sea on a hilltop with a stunning view of the city center and environs.

Tsipras told an audience at the Feb. 23 handover that he’s aware some people fear the government can’t maintain the center, that includes the national opera, national library and has a massive park on the city’s southern coast.

“The 617 million euros is a generous donation which gains even greater significance as it was made in conditions of major practical difficulties,” Tsipras said, addressing politicians, entrepreneurs and cultural leaders during the ceremony at the premises in the Faliro Delta.

“The concerns are very real,” he said, talking about speculation the government can’t handle keeping up the center, now the nation’s crown jewel of culture.

“They are due to the fact that many Olympic facilities on which the people spent hundreds of millions [of euros] remain unexploited, virtually in ruin,” Tsipras said, referring to the Athens 2004 Games.

“However, it is not right to create the impression that the state and citizens are not in the position to keep this jewel, to make use of it and to make it into something even better,” he said.

He took a shot at the failed Athens Concert Hall, deep in debt under private management, to show the problem isn’t just with state-run facilities.

There are opposite examples where a private initiative used public space for selfish purposes. And when it assumed millions of euros in debt, it handed it over to the state to operate it,” he said.

The foundation’s director, Andreas Dracopoulos, said the center had been “embraced” by Greeks, noting that 760,000 citizens have visited it to date. “It should be an example to show that the country can go forward and not the opposite,” he said.

Opening the event earlier in the evening, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said the shame would fall on the state if the center falls into disrepair too and that it “will not be a breach against the donors but against culture itself.”

Besides Kimoulis, the board appointed by the Finance Ministry includes another actor, Nikos Manolopoulos as Chief Executive Officer, Matina Stea, Andreas Notaras, Dimitris Karnavos, Giorgos Koumendakis and Dimitris Dimitropoulos from the National Library.