Fearing Conflict, US asks Turkey to Back Off Greece Tough Talk

WASHINGTON – The United States has reportedly asked Turkey to back away from provoking Greece over the Aegean islands Ankara wants back.

The new Administration of President Donald Trump wants Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tone down his tough talk, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini said it was told by sources it didn’t identify, although how it was taken wasn’t known.

The US reportedly fears there could be a military incident with Turkey having sent its military chief in a gunboat past the uninhabited islets of Imia near its coast and sending warships and F-16 fighter jets into Greek sovereign territory in what Greek official said was a test of their resolve.

Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos – with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, reportedly fearing Erdogan could unleash thousands more refugees on Greek islands largely staying silent – has similarly provoked Turkey with aggressive talk, saying there would be grave consequences if Turks step on Greek islands.

Greece and Turkey are both in NATO but the alliance hasn’t said a word about Turkish violations so far, nor has the European Union which Turkey wants to join. The US reportedly fears the alliance’s presence in the southeast of Europe could be destabilized as the battle against ISIS is being waged in the Middle East.

While there was no official response from Erdogan or Ankara, some Turkish officials stepped up their verbal assaults against Greece, with the leader of the ultra-right MHP party Devlet Bahceli calling Greek islands that Turkey wants back are “under occupation.” He didn’t mention that the northern third of Cyprus has been unlawfully occupied since a 1974 Turkish invasion.

Bahceli is a key Erdogan ally, supporting the President’s bid in an April 16 referendum to gain near-dictatorial powers in the wake of a failed coup attempt against him in July, 2015, leading him to purge the military and public sector and seek the death penalty against conspirators.

Citing what he described as international law, Bahceli called for the “unconditional end to the occupation of the islands,” those that Erdogan said are within shouting distance of Turkey and as he said he won’t recognize the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne signed by Turkey which set borders between the countries.

Bahceli referred to Turkey defeating Greece in a 1922 war that saw repopulation of Greeks from Turkey and Turks from Greece – although he didn’t mention the slaughter of Greeks in Turkey.

“If [the Greeks] want to fall back into the sea (referring to how the Greek army was pushed out of Asia Minor) and if they are up to it, they are welcome to do it. The Turkish army is ready,” he said.

He said all of Cyprus also belongs to Turkey as talks to reunify the island invaded by Turkey in 1974 have collapsed between Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci as Turkey said it will never remove a standing 30,000-strong army from the occupied northern third it unlawfully holds and which only it recognizes.