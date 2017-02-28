Oscar-Nominated Documentary 4.1 Miles Awarded SNF Grant

NEW YORK – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation announced a grant to further support the promotion of 4.1 Miles, a 2017 Academy Award® nominee for Best Documentary (Short Subject). Funding will support further screenings of the film in New York beginning with a public showing at the United Nations headquarters on March 1.

Directed by Daphne Matziaraki, the film chronicles the plight of refugees fleeing the Middle East and the relentless efforts made by ordinary Greek citizens represented by Captain Kyriakos Papadopoulos, who are charged with saving them in their perilous crossing from Turkey to Greece.

A thesis project for Matziaraki’s Master’s degree from UC Berkeley’s Journalism School, the film is a testament to the creativity and resourcefulness used to depict the global humanitarian crisis being played out daily on the shores of Greek islands.

“The Oscar nomination has increased visibility of the film and has presented a great opportunity to reach out and share with a broader audience,” said Andreas Dracopoulos, Co-­President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. “People need to view the film themselves to get a sense of the urgency and dire circumstances of this truly humanitarian crisis.

Moreover, the film spotlights and pays tribute to the heroic actions of citizens and philotimo of the Greek people, who serve as an example for all of us, especially and despite the fact that Greek people are going through their own socioeconomic crisis.”

More information about 4.1 Miles by Daphne Matziaraki is available online at www.4point1miles.com.

About the Stavros Niarchos Foundation

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (www.SNF.org) is one of the world’s leading private international philanthropic organizations, making grants in the areas of arts and culture, education, health and sports, and social welfare.

The Foundation funds organizations and projects that are expected to achieve a broad, lasting and positive impact for society at large, focusing on vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, and also exhibit strong leadership and sound management. The Foundation also seeks actively to support projects that facilitate the formation of public-private partnerships as an effective means for serving public welfare.

In 2012, the Foundation, in addition to its standard grant-making activities, embarked on three major grant initiatives totaling $378 million (€300 million) aiming to provide relief support against the severe effects of the deepening socioeconomic crisis in Greece, and to help address the critical issue of youth unemployment. Since 1996, the SNF has made grant commitments of $1.9 billion / €1.6 billion, through 3,706 grants to nonprofit organizations in 111 nations around the world. 2016 marked the twentieth year of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation’s global philanthropic activity.

The Foundation’s largest single gift is the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), in Athens. The project’s total budget of $867 million (€630 million) includes two grants of $6 million (€5 million) each to the National Library of Greece and the Greek National Opera respectively, aiming to support the organizations’ transition to their new facilities.

The project, designed by the architectural firm Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW), includes the new facilities of the National Library of Greece, and of the Greek National Opera, as well as the Stavros Niarchos Park. The SNFCC is a testament and a commitment to the country’s future. It is also an engine of short- to mid-term economic stimulus.