Stournaras Discusses CDB’s Intention to Fund Infrastructure Projects

ATHENS -Central bank governor Yannis Stournaras expressed his satisfaction on Tuesday for China Development Bank’s (CDB) intention to expand its presence in Greece mainly through the funding of infrastructure projects, during a meeting with the lender’s Chairman Hu Huaibang in Athens.

The meeting was held following the signing of an MoU between the Bank of Greece and CDB in July 2016, which foresees the promotion of bilateral relations and the economic and trade cooperation between Greece and China.

On his side, Hu noted that CDB prioritizes Europe for its expansion into the international markets and that it has created special funds for the funding of businesses in several European countries, among which Greece. CDB also noted it wants to boost its presence in Greece through cooperation with Greek lenders.