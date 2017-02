ATHENS – Greece is breaking new records for the arrival of tourists from abroad, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told the Secretary General of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Taleb Rifai on Tuesday.

In a brief conversation with Rifai on camera, Tsipras said that 27.5 million tourists arrived in Greece in 2016 and were projected to exceed 30 million in the current year.

The meeting between Tsipras and Rifai began at 18:00, with Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura attending.