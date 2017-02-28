Greek Stocks End Flat on Tuesday

ATHENS – Greek stocks ended flat in the Athens Stock Exchange on Tuesday with investors sidelined awaiting developments in an ongoing round of negotiations between Greek authorities and the country’s creditors to complete a second review of the Greek bailout programme.

The composite index of the market edged 0.08 pct higher to end at 645.88 points, off the day’s highs of 647.72 points. The Large Cap index rose 0.01 pct and the Mid Cap index ended 0.71 pct lower. Turnover was a low 43.550 million euros in volume of 42,291,786 shares.

Eurobank (2.44 pct), Piraeus Bank (2.23 pct), OPAP (1.92 pct) were top gainers among blue chip stocks, while Hellenic Exchanges (2.75 pct), Folli Follie (2.12 pct) and Hellenic Petroleum (2.09 pct) suffered the heaviest percentage losses of the day. Among market sectors, Raw Materials (1.72 pct), Travel (1.44 pct) and Banks (1.41 pct) scored big gains, while Financial Services (2.16 pct) and Commerce (2.12 pct) suffered losses.

Piraeus Bank and National Bank were the most heavily traded securities. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 57 to 42 with another 34 issues unchanged. Pairis (29.93 pct), Chatzikraniotis (19.78 pct) and Akritas (19.42 pct) were top gainers, while Lazaridis Estate (26.51 pct), Kreka (20 pct) and Frigoglass (15.27 pct) were top losers.