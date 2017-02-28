Resort in Santorini Wins Most Romantic in Europe

Vedema, a Luxury Collection Resort in Santorini, was awarded most romantic resort at the Europe in Love Travel Awards held in Venice, Italy, as reported by ANA-MPA.

It is the first Greek resort awarded the title.

Located on the western side of the island of Santorini, it is encircled by a traditional stone wall and surrounding vineyards that overlook the village and outlying Aegean Sea. The charming resort has all the amenities, plus the gorgeous views. More information on the resort and on the island is available online at www.vedema.gr and at www.visitgreece.gr.