Greek Millionaire’s Son’s Speeding Porsche Crash Kills Four

ATHENS – The son of a Greek toy store chain owner, visiting from the United States, was killed along with his passenger when his sports car crashed into a car parked by a rest stop on a Greek highway, also killing a mother and her daughter inside.

The fiery, high-speed crash that killed Iorgos Vakakis, whose father owns the Jumbo toy stores across Greece, was captured on CCTV and showed the shocking results as his Porsche slammed into the parked Honda Civic, exploding both into flames as they were pushed into the concrete rest stop, the British newspaper The Daily Mail reported.

The husband and father had reportedly stopped to use the bathroom at the rest stop, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

One of the sports car’s victim was ejected and thrown onto the pavement a split second before the vehicle was engulfed in a ball of flames.

The car occurred on the Athens-Lamia national road on the afternoon of Feb. 26 was shared widely on social media with video from the CCTV coverage of the road.

Police have launched an investigation and said that the Porsche appeared to have been travelling significantly faster than the 75 mile per hour speed limit, The Mail said.

Vakakis reportedly was the main heir to his father’s chain that includes 80 shops around the world 52 of them in Greece. Even during the country’s crushing economic crisis it has been highly profitable and show itself recession-proof with its vast array of toys, clothes, home goods and other items on discount.