Deacon Panagiotis Papazafiropoulos and the Youth Work

NEW YORK – Deacon Panagiotis Papazafiropoulos, Director of Youth Ministry of the Direct Archdiocesan District of New York didn’t always want to study theology and become a priest.

Initially, his heart was in medicine. He was in a pre-medical program in New York, where he was born and raised. But after completing his undergraduate studies, Papazafiropoulos decided against medical school, instead going to Greece to study theology at the University of Athens, because “toward the end of my undergraduate studies, I felt that theology had touched me and I decided to study it and become ordained,” he told TNH.

He speaks Greek fluently, has a melodic voice, and knows the ecclesiastical music very well. His brother, Archimandrite Nektarios, is presiding priest of the St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria.

“We are brothers and I saw his example,” he explained, but his brother “didn’t influence me personally. Even if he wasn’t a priest I would have become one.”

Papazafiropoulos is married and the father of one daughter, but is low-profile about discussing himself and his personal life.

During the weekend of February 10-11, he organized the fifth-largest ever Festival of Greek Dances for the communities of the Direct Archdiocesan District called “Paradosi” (Tradition).

He said that “25 groups participated. Three had come from Washington, the Pontians from Connecticut, the Chians from New York, and from many communities and Hellenic societies.” At the end they had the distribution of the awards and a successful dinner dance at Terrace on the Park in Flushing.

“We try every time to increase the participation and to advance the level of the dances. This year the level was much higher than last. The group from the parish of Koimisis tis Theotokou from Brooklyn with youth ages 15 to 17 performed an entire play called the

Sarakatsanikos Gamos.

I had seen that only once at a Festival of Greek Dances in California. The Pontians finished first in the first round, but the Koimisis group took all the awards.

“When I see the children dancing I feel proud for being Greek and I am moved because the children keep their Tradition and heritage,” he said. Although not all of the children know Greek, he said, many do and even speak it among themselves.

Deacon Papazafiropoulos is also in charge of the Basketball League of the various parishes of the Direct Archdiocesan District, and appreciated that this newspaper’s sister publication, Ethnikos Kyrix, often publishes articles and photos of the games.

He also spoke about the camp of St. Paul in Connecticut. “We opened registration on February 6 and in ten minutes the sessions were filled. We only have the fifth week left.”