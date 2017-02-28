Greeks Over 45 Find Themselves in Jobless Limbo

ATHENS – With Greeks under 25 having the most trouble finding work in a crushing economic crisis, the problem is almost as bad for those over 45.

That category, which for statistical purposes ranges up to 64, represents 33 percent of the 23.1 percent unemployment rate, representing more than 347,000 people who are trapped without a job and unable to retire either, with the increase in the age to become a pensioner now 67 in Greece.

The rate is increasing as well, with more between 45-64 stuck without hope in most cases as long-term unemployment during a seven-year crisis finds 42.1 percent of those without a job, some 452,641 people in January, had their benefits expire after the maximum one year and have no income at all.

In 2009, before the crisis began and Greece sought bailout loans from international creditors, only 20 percent of the country’s jobless were in the 45-64 year old age group.

Being out of work for long periods of time also means they will get a smaller pension as they have not been contributing into the retirement pool.

Greece’s stubbornly-high unemployment levels during a long crisis took another hit with news it grew by 24,991 people in December, 2016 and then got worse the next month.

That was a blow to the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition’s claim it was cutting into the problem as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would hire 10,000 temporary government workers on a permanent basis despite not having the money, a move critics said was designed to buy votes and slow his slide for reneging on anti-austerity promises.