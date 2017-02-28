Fare Dodgers, Strikes, Cost Greece Millions in Lost Revenues

ATHENS – Thousands of strikes against austerity have combined with fare dodgers to cost Greece as much as 60 million euros ($63.57 million) in lost revenues annually.

Greece’s public transportation system uses paper tickets that must be validated before getting onto a vehicle but many people walk on without paying and the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA government has prevented inspectors from asking for tickets to identify cheats who would then be fined.

The operator of Athens’s fixed-track public transport system, STASY, said a one-day strike costs the system 152,738 euros ($161,181) in lost ticket sales as well as 70,000 euros ($74,160) to pay the striking workers who aren’t docked for refusing to show up.

There are many shorter strikes of up to four hours and each hour costs the company about 7,636 euros ($8,089) officials said.

Some 725,000 commuters use the Athens metro, the ISAP electric rail line and the tram daily.

Workers are planning to strike again March 1 and March 3.

Metro officials are rapidly installing new turnstile with barriers so that people can’t just walk onto the subway but that requires closing the stations for a day or as much as three days in some cases.

When the Metro was built and opened 17 years ago, Greek officials relied on the honor system in a country known for rampant tax cheating and it has cost hundreds of millions in lost euros as dodgers ride for free.