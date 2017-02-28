Troika Envoys Back to Athens for Tough Reform Talks

ATHENS – Representatives from Greece’s European lenders were due Feb. 28 to pick up negotiations over still-unfinished reforms attached to a third bailout of 86 billion euros.

That comes a week after the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of Prime Minsiter Alexis Tsipras reneged on more anti-austerity promises and agreed to let more harsh measures take place in 2019 as well as more pension cuts, taxing the poor and diluting workers’ rights.’

In return, Tsipras promised to offset the pain on workers, pensioners and the poor by trying to tax the rich and go after tax cheats and corruption, a plan that has failed all former governments including his own so far.

Envoys from the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) expect to reach a technical agreement in two weeks, the Athens News Agency reported.

The bailout inspectors will discuss the long-stalled reforms that have lingered for almost 18 months, since Tsipras sought and accepted another bailout, which he swore he would never do.

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said earlier that uncertainty could bring down the talks and undercut hopes of a recovery, seven years deep into an economic crisis that has shown no signs of abating, the government’s claims notwithstanding.

Tsipras said he expects the review to be finished by March 20, similar to what he’s been saying since July, 2015 without any resolution.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, who has refused to disclose details of the secret deal with the lenders, briefed SYRIZA’s political secretariat and discussed ways to appease the creditors and voters at the same time as the party’s popularity keeps plummeting.

Tsakalotos has been annoyed by the lack of unconditional support from other government officials, Kathimerini said, and doesn’t want to take the fall for the coming new measures he also said would never be implemented before the government caved in again.