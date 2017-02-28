New Democracy Wants National Council Meeting On Turkish Aggression

ATHENS – The major opposition New Democracy Conservatives are pushing for the country’s National Council to discuss growing belligerent talk from Turkey over the Aegean islands.

“New Democracy had promptly warned in Parliament that Ankara’s political choice would be to maintain and escalate a policy of dispute and tension in the Aegean. The unacceptable, provocative and dangerous Turkish delinquent behaviour cannot be handled with shallow communications gimmicks and personal ‘vendettas’. It must be met with seriousness, sobriety, determination and a plan,” the Conservatives’ spokesman George Koumoutsakos said, according to the Athens News Agency.

He said there was a need for coordinated diplomatic action and to bring Greece’s partners in the European Union, the United Nations and NATO – to which both countries belong – into the discussion about what he called “this now dangerous Turkish behaviour.”

“At home, as we have already asked in a letter to (Foreign Minister Nikos) Kotzias, there is an urgent need to convene and give an official, full briefing to the National Council on Foreign Policy.

“Finally, a word of advice to the government. During such crucial times, let the foreign ministry do the talking. The duties of the defence ministry are the country’s operational readiness, not the clamor of news headlines.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he doesn’t recognize the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne his country signed that set borders between the countries and that he wants the return of Greek islands off Turkey’s coast.

The countries are sparring again, as they did in 1996 when they almost went to war, over the uninhabited islets of Imia near Turkey, with Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos warning there would be consequences if any Turkish official or military member steps foot on a Greek island unlawfully.