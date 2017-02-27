Milo Yiannopoulos, Pedophilia, and Freedom of Speech

Every now and again, a Greek-American breaks through the coverage of this newspaper and is catapulted into the national media spotlight. Actually, that’s been happening a lot lately, given the number of individuals of Greek descent in the Trump Administration, most evidently Chief of Staff Reince Preibus.

But another individual – not a Greek-American but a Greek-Brit – Milo Yiannopoulos, has also made front-page news in a very different way. Whereas Priebus sailed through the media spotlight with nary a bad word written about him – not even from the angriest, bitterest contingent on the election’s losing side, quite a testament to Priebus’ character and ability – Yiannopoulos has been reviled for his antagonistic social and political views, most recently for remarks he made that appear to condone the practice of pedophilia.

No doubt, Yiannopoulos has been controversial in the past, to say the least, often provoking his critics, trapping them into contradictions as he mocks and needles them. But it was his comments about pedophilia that prompted Simon & Schuster, the publisher of his forthcoming book to renege on the agreement, the Conservative Political Action Committee (C-PAC) to cancel his speaking engagement, and Yiannopoulos to resign his position as Senior Editor of the rightwing online media Brietbart.

But what exactly did Yiannopoulos say?

He distinguished between acts of sexuality involving an adult and minor who is sexually mature and one who is not. Consider this example, to illustrate:

Ray Romano, the star of the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, is two years older than singer/entertainer Marie Osmond. If they had sexual relations in 1975, when Romano was 18 and Osmond was 16, it would have been against the law. Rather than enjoy a successful career in Hollywood, Romano would have spent his prime years behind bars.

On the other hand, legendary actor John Wayne was 49 years older than Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia on The Brady Bunch. If they had an affair in 1974, it would have been perfectly legal. Keep in mind, though, she had just turned 18, and he was 67.

Which would have been more difficult to stomach? Which would have seemed more like an older, more world-savvy person exploiting the innocence and naïve frivolity of a youth? The two teenagers, or the senior citizen and the high schooler?

And that is precisely Yiannopoulos’ point. As he sees it, our laws and standards regarding pedophilia are arbitrary – even though he later fessed the numbers seem to be about right. He raised the age-old argument that when God – or nature – has matured the sexual organs of an individual, that’s when he or she is legitimately ready to partake in sexual relations. It is biological, the argument purports, not chronological.

Should we change our laws regarding statutory rape and the like, and instead base consent on biological maturity? For various reasons, I join the majority of people and say no.

Moreover, to engage is such a practice is illegal. To encourage others to engage in it is also illegal. But to discuss the wisdom of such a restriction, or lack thereof, is not. It is freedom of speech – protected speech that passes constitutional muster.

By the same token, Simon & Schuster, C-PAC, and Breitbart are under no obligation to serve as a host forum for remarks condoning pedophilia in some cases, or for any other remarks, for that matter. But students at college campuses around the country who would – and some have – by physical acts that amount to domestic terrorism, censored Yiannopoulos by subverting his ability to appear and speak, are doing themselves an injustice.

As Columbia University President Lee Bollinger so eloquently described in his defense of allowing then-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to speak on that school’s campus: “the scope of free speech and academic freedom should itself always be open to further debate…I want to say…as forcefully as I can, that this is the right thing to do and, indeed, it is required by existing norms of free speech, the American university, and Columbia itself.”

The former dictator is widely condemned for various human rights violations in his country, and infamously called for the destruction of Israel.

President Bollinger continued: “This event has nothing whatsoever to do with any ‘rights’ of the speaker but only with our rights to listen and speak. We do it for ourselves.

“We do it in the great tradition of openness that has defined this nation for many decades now. We need to understand the world we live in, neither neglecting its glories nor shrinking from its threats and dangers. It is consistent with the idea that one should know thine enemies, to have the intellectual and emotional courage to confront the mind of evil and to prepare ourselves to act with the right temperament.

“In the moment, the arguments for free speech will never seem to match the power of the arguments against, but what we must remember is that this is precisely because free speech asks us to exercise extraordinary self- restraint against the very natural but often counter-productive impulses that lead us to retreat from engagement with ideas we dislike and fear. In this lies the genius of the American idea of free speech.

“Lastly, in universities, we have a deep and almost single-minded commitment to pursue the truth. We do not have access to the levers of power. We cannot make war or peace. We can only make minds. And to do this we must have the most full freedom of inquiry.”

And if I recall correctly, there were no safe spaces for the students on that day, or any cocoa, coloring books, or cuddle puppies given to them. And that was only a decade ago. Talk about de-evolution.

Constantinos E. Scaros, PhD is an author and presidential historian. His latest book, Grumpy Old Party, pertains to the 2016 election.