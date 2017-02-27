Flying Kites on Clean Monday Ushers in Lent in Greece

ATHENS – Undeterred by grey skies and the threat of rain, Greeks turned out for the traditional kite-flying and the outdoor picnics that usher in the start of Lent on Clean Monday, the first day of Great Lent in the Orthodox calendar. Many areas of Greece celebrated with outdoor parties serving Lenten bean soup (fasolada), seafood, halva, and lagana, the flat bread traditionally eaten during Lent.

The City of Athens held its own Clean Monday events on the Pnyx Hill and Filopappou, opposite the Acropolis, where many Athenian families went to fly their kites this year in spite of steely skies.

The record for the year’s largest lagana loaf went to a baker in Larisa, who baked a three-meter (nearly 10 feet-long) lagana weighing in at 65 kilos (143.3 lbs.), using 60 kilos (132. 277 lbs.) of flour. A close runner-up, using 40 kilos (about 88 lbs.) of flour, was a bakery on Crete that produced a lagana that was 4.5 meters (nearly 15 feet) long and 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet) wide.