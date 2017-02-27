Consul General Koutras Visits L.I. Greek American Chamber of Commerce

UNIONDALE, NY – The Long Island Greek American Chamber of Commerce held their most recent meeting in Nassau County at the law offices of Rivkin Radler LLP in Uniondale on Wednesday, February 15.

Members and guests participated in an interactive discussion on the state of affairs in Greece with distinguished guest, the Consul General of Greece in New York, Honorable Dr. Konstantinos Koutras. Dr. Koutras, a highly regarded diplomat, spoke on matters close to the hearts of many Greek-Americans including the economic environment on the mainland versus the islands.

He also touched on solutions that could be implemented in the US to further assist the economy in Greece such as increased education on and demand for Greek exports like cheeses, olives, olive oil and other produce. Gold Coast Bank Chairman and CEO and Chamber President, John C. Tsunis, led the proceedings.

“The Greek-American Chamber of Commerce was very pleased to have the Consul General of Greece, Dr. Konstantinos Koutras, address us at our recent meeting,” remarked Tsunis. “Dr. Koutras provided our membership with meaningful insight about the current state of the Greek economy, and offered ways to improve it with the help of Greek-Americans who wish to look into investments in various industries that are thriving in Greece, especially the agricultural and tourism markets.”

Also in attendance at the event were Chamber Members Stella Lellos of law firm Rivkin Radler and James Johnis, COO & President of Gold Coast Bank. New members and guests can be notified of upcoming events by contacting Chamber Secretary Cheri Morris at cmorris@gcbny.com.

About Gold Coast Bank

Headquartered in Islandia with additional branches located in Huntington, Setauket, Farmingdale, Mineola and Southampton, Gold Coast Bank is a New York State chartered bank whose popularity and reputation stems from the strong, long-term relationships cultivated among its large and diverse customer base. The bank’s deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Gold Coast Bank prides itself on providing businesses and individuals with quality lending and banking services. Fulfilling a unique niche within the Long Island commercial banking sector, Gold Coast Bank delivers specialty lending capabilities in a variety of areas that include real estate, equipment finance, and lines of credit for privately owned businesses. More information about Gold Coast Bank is available online at www.gcbny.com.