Orioles VP John Angelos Rejects Trump Throwing First Pitch

BALTIMORE – The Orioles executive vice president and president and chief operating officer of the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, a self-identifying supporter of neither the Democratic nor Republican Party, expressed his disappointment in the president’s conduct and his hope in the new wave of activism spreading across the country.

Greek-American John Angelos referred to Trump only as “the candidate” or “the president,” never by name, Baltimore Sun has reported.

“I know that the administration has taken a lot of criticism for its controversial positions, and I think more so, perhaps, for his statements made both during the campaign and since the administration came in concerning things that are considered to be problematic from a race, ethnicity, religious, gender, disability community. People in those communities have been spoken about very negatively by a candidate, now president,” Angelos told Sun’s reporters.

“[If] you’re asking my personal opinion, I think it’s really incumbent upon any individual [who] leads the country to step away from those types of statements, to apologize for those statements and retract them and then turn the page and then to move forward in embracing their community, all parts of that community. Until that happens, it wouldn’t be my preference to have the president come throw a pitch. But that’s up to the ownership as to what they would like to do there.”

Angelos is the elder son of Peter G. Angelos, an attorney and best known for being owner, chairman and CEO of Major League Baseball’s Baltimore Orioles. He bought the Orioles in August 1993, leading a group of investors including prominent Marylanders, including novelist Tom Clancy, in purchasing the team for $173 million, a record price at the time.

Peter Angelos is 11th in TNH’s 50 Wealthiest Greek-Americans 2017 List. Angelos was born in Pittsburgh, PA on July 4, 1929, to immigrants from the island of Karpathos. He went to Baltimore at age 11, where his family settled in the Highlandtown section.