Greece Comes Alive at Saint Sophia’s Festival in Miami

MIAMI – Hundreds of people came out Sunday for the last day of Saint Sophia’s annual Greek festival in Miami in order to enjoy cultural food, dance and crafts.

Arrows pointed people to all the festival entailed: an outdoor bazaar, food vendors selling moussaka, cheese and spinach pies and gyros, cooking demos and amusements and rides, Miami Herald reports.

Children from the church’s dance troupe also entertained festival-goers throughout the weekend.

Saint Sophia’s 39th annual Greek Festival took place at Saint Sophia Cathedral, located at Coral Way (SW Third Ave.) and 24th Road, near Miami’s historic Roads neighborhood, from Friday, Feb 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26.