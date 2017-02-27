Two Fresh-Tasting Recipes to Enjoy for Cheesefare

The final week before Great Lent when those getting ready for the strict fasting can still consume fish, eggs, and dairy products like milk, cheese, and butter, culminating in Cheesefare Sunday, the final Sunday before Clean Monday, Kathara Deftera.

Cheesefare Sunday, is also called the Sunday of Forgiveness and focuses on the exile of Adam and Eve from the Garden of Eden, an event that shows us how far we have fallen in sin and separated ourselves from God, as noted on the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese website.

The article continues, “at the onset of Great Lent and a period of intense fasting, this Sunday reminds us of our need for God’s forgiveness and guides our hearts, minds, and spiritual efforts on returning to Him in repentance.”

Each region of Greece has wonderful traditional recipes enjoyed during this time of the year. Among the classic recipes are, of course, tyropites made with the delicious cheeses available in about as many varieties as there are Greek cheeses and used in both sweet and savory recipes.

Also among the traditional recipes enjoyed during Cheesefare are galatopites or milk pies, rice pudding, pies with trahana fillings, and loukoumades filled with mizithra. Here are two lighter recipes to try using some favorite Greek flavors and to help use up those dairy products.

Cucumber Salad

2 seedless cucumbers, thinly sliced or put through a spiralizer and snipped with a kitchen shears for strands about 6 inches long

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh dill or mint or a combination of both, chopped

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/2 cup crumbled feta, Dodonis or Arachovas work well

Place the sliced cucumbers in a strainer over a bowl, squeeze with paper towels to remove excess liquid. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, vinegar, dill, salt, and pepper. In a salad bowl, mix the sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and feta. Add about a half cup of the dressing and toss the salad. Serve with the remaining dressing on the side. If preferred, serve with 1 pound of cooked shrimp for added protein.

Greek Frittata

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

10 large eggs

2 teaspoons Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 bag baby spinach (5 ounces)

1 pint grape tomatoes, cut in half

4 scallions, thinly sliced

8 ounces feta, crumbled

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Add the olive oil to a 2-quart casserole baking dish and place in the oven for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk together the eggs, salt, and pepper. Stir in the spinach, tomatoes, scallions, and the feta. Remove the casserole baking dish from oven and pour in the egg mixture. Bake until the frittata is brown around the edges and puffed up about 25 to 30 minutes. A knife inserted in the center should also come out clean. Serve warm with fresh bread and a salad.