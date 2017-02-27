Letter to the Editor: The Annan Plan 2.0 Should be Rejected

To the Editor:

Do we have short term memories? In 2004, Cyprus voters were presented with the Annan Plan. In April, 2004, the voters voted NO. Before the vote, ex-President of Cyprus Tassos Papadopoulos in a historic speech urged Cyprus voters to vote NO.

A few weeks ago, Turkey’s leader, Islamic Tyrant Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stated in the Cyprus Mail that Turkish troops will remain in Cyprus forever.

The definition of insanity is doing more of the same expecting different results.

Why is leadership in Cyprus and Greece fooling Greeks worldwide about the Cyprus talks?

On July 20, 1976, Turkey committed war crimes onto the people of Cyprus. Innocent people were killed by Turkish soldiers. Over 180,000 Greek Cypriots were forced by gunpoint to leave their homes and businesses from the Turkish military occupied zones. Close to 40 percent of Cyprus was invaded and occupied by mainland Turkey.

Turkey imported over 80,000 Muslim Turks to alter the demographics for final ethnic cleansing. Greek Cypriot women were raped. Captured Greek Cypriot soldiers were imprisoned and executed. Christian churches have been destroyed. Ancient Greek and church antiquities were sold in black markets worldwide.

The so-called Cyprus talks are meant to legalize the July 20, 1974 Turkish invasion and illegal occupation of Cyprus. Turkey will not be convicted of 1976 war crimes against Greek Cypriot citizens. Why has the U.S., UN, UK and others continue to ignore Turkish war crimes on Cyprus since 1976?

Like 2004, it is time to stop the Annan Plan 2.0! I urge you all to contact Greek- American and other organizations to speak out against that plan.

Alex Aliferis

Lodi, CA