Tsipras Says State Won’t Let Niarchos Cultural Center Go to Seed

ATHENS – Speaking to worried critics, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said the government won’t let the 617-million euro Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center handed over to the state have the fate of abandoned Olympic venues that are crumbling in disrepair.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader told an audience at the Feb. 23 handover that he’s aware some people fear the government can’t maintain the center, that includes the national opera, national library and has a massive park on the city’s southern coast.

“The 617 million euros is a generous donation which gains even greater significance as it was made in conditions of major practical difficulties,” Tsipras said, addressing politicians, entrepreneurs and cultural leaders during the ceremony at the premises in the Faliro Delta.

“The concerns are very real,” he said, talking about speculation the government can’t handle keeping up the center, now the nation’s crown jewel of culture.

“They are due to the fact that many Olympic facilities on which the people spent hundreds of millions [of euros] remain unexploited, virtually in ruin,” Tsipras said, referring to the Athens 2004 Games.

“However, it is not right to create the impression that the state and citizens are not in the position to keep this jewel, to make use of it and to make it into something even better,” he said.

He took a shot at the failed Athens Concert Hall, deep in debt under private management, to show the problem isn’t just with state-run facilities.

There are opposite examples where a private initiative used public space for selfish purposes. And when it assumed millions of euros in debt, it handed it over to the state to operate it,” he said.

The foundation’s director, Andreas Dracopoulos, said the center had been “embraced” by Greeks, noting that 760,000 citizens have visited it to date. “It should be an example to show that the country can go forward and not the opposite,” he said.

Opening the event earlier in the evening, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said the shame would fall on the state if the center falls into disrepair too and that it “will not be a breach against the donors but against culture itself.”

Renzo Piano, the Italian architect who designed the center, spoke through a video link and said that for Greece it was a “great day” as the institution was being given to the “community.”

Piano has said his model was based on light, air and breeze.

One of the main features, with a rowing canal, is a 14-meter-high artificial mound which comprises a part of the park, with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea on one side, and Athens under the Acropolis on the other.