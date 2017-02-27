Kammenos Threatens Turkey: Don’t Step Foot on Greek Islands

ATHENS – Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos warned any Turkish official not to even put a foot on a Greek island, escalating the war of words between the countries.

“There’s no way they will set their foot on a Greek island. They will be dealt with. Let them set their foot, but then we’ll see if they will leave from there,” Kammenos said in an interview with TV channel SKAI.

That was in response to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, after Turkey sent its military chief earlier past the disputed islets of Imia and said he could have landed there if he wanted.

“If his duty was to do so, he would have done it. Let’s not forget that we set foot on the places we were supposed to. Our stance on Kardak is clear,” Cavsoglu said, calling Imia by the name Turkey gave it.

Kammenos fired back. “Any provocation will be met by a response. Mr. Cavusoglu should know that the Prime Minister now is not [former PASOK PM Costas] Simitis and Foreign Minister is not [Theodoros] Pangalos who joined New Democracy. Now, Prime Minister is [Alexis] Tsipras, FM is [Nikos] Kotzias and I am the Defence Minister. Flags now will not be blown away by winds,” Kammenos said.

Former MP and former PASOK minister Andreas Loverdos said there’s reason to worry about national security “exactly because Mr. Tsipras is the prime minister and Mr. Kammenos is the defence minister… Because only irresponsible and dangerous (politicians) would choose divisiveness and polarization on national issues instead of a unified domestic front.”

Kammenos is leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, far-right, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the coalition led by Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA.

Tsipras, apparently fearful Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will unleash more refugees and migrants on Greek islands, has mostly stayed silent during the rising tension, leaving it to Kammenos and other government officials to deal with Ankara.

Kammenos has been provoking Turkey, earlier accusing Turkey of “cowboy antics” in the Aegean and defending his right to fly over the Imia islets.

Erdogan said Turkey doesn’t recognize the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne which it signed and that he covets the return of Greek islands to Turkey near his country’s coast.

Kammenos said Greece wouldn’t respond to the same kind of belligerent language from Turkey that he’s using and will never back down on sovereignty, especially over Imia, where they almost went to war in 1996.

“Greeks should not worry,” he added. He also commented on recent news reports of a Turkish ship which allegedly moored at the islets of Imia. “We’ve seen fake reports recently […] the island where Turks showed a ship anchored was not Imia,” he said and added “These things are done for domestic consumption and all they can cause is hilarity.”

Greece’s military remains on alert after Turkish F-16 fighter jets violated Greek air space repeatedly and as Ankara keeps taking verbal shots.

The Greek military is worried about a possible surprise move by the Turkish Navy in the Aegean – either another attempt by a Turkish vessel to approach the Imia islets or a claim by Turkey to search and rescue rights in the area, sources told the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

Erdogan has stepped up his rhetoric after Greece’s high court refused to extradite eight Turkish soldiers who fled a failed coup they said they had no part in, prompting them to land a helicopter in northern Greece and seek asylum.

Cavusoglu chimed in that, “Greece preventing traitors from being prosecuted for their crimes is not in line with good-neighborly, friendly relations,”referring to the Greek government and not the high court ruling.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the earlier “tone” and “absurd remarks” of Kammenos, saying that they were “deplorable.”

“We condemn his baseless, inappropriate as well as unethical expressions against our country and our President and return them to the owner,” the Turkish ministry said.

“It is so unfortunate that this person, with such lack of consideration, fairness and utter disregard for the most basic rules of courtesy at the international level, and being ignorant of the principal bilateral instruments regarding irregular migration, occupies the office of the Minister of National Defense of Greece at these difficult times for the whole world as well as our region,” the statement added and called on Greek authorities to “act with responsibility.”