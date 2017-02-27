New Democracy Says SYRIZA Undermining Own Reforms

ATHENS – The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is undercutting the reforms it agreed with international creditors to impose, trying to appease a disgruntled electorate, the major opposition New Democracy said.

The Conservatives’ Vice-President, Kostas Hatzidakis, in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency said SYRIZA and its coalition partner, the far-right, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) are hypocritically trying to oppose the harsh measures while implementing them.

“This government hates reforms and those it has been forced to implement, in reality it is undermining them. A typical example is Hellinikon,” Hatzidakis said, referring the former international airport site on Athens’ southern coast scheduled for development as some SYRIZA lawmakers want to stop it.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, after campaigning against the privatizations he said were the fire-sale of Greek assets, is instead speeding them as he continues to surrender to the lenders and renege on anti-austerity promises.

Hatzidakis, with New Democracy holding double-digit leads in surveys – although it too imposed austerity in an earlier ruling coalition – said, “The left-wing views of government officials are insulted by bulldozers entering the old airport to create thousands of new jobs,” in another swipe at SYRIZA.

He said the government follows the same policy with the sale of stakes or concession agreements for the regional airports, DESFA, TRAINOSE, while delaying the liberalization of the energy market and the legislation on simplifying the opening of businesses. “The government shows the same obsessions and ineffectiveness everywhere,” he said.

Asked about the return of lenders’ envoys to go over the terms of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($90.98 billion) that has been largely delayed for almost a year-and-a-half, Hatzidakis said that coming new austerity measures will be “very harsh and painful,” noting it is still not clear what it will include because the government is keeping that a secret.

He said the government is trying to deflect attention from its continued concessions and has chosen “put up a show, a Carnival fiesta,” to obscure its negotiating failures.