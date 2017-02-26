Free Tours of Thessaloniki

Lefkos Pyrgos, Thessaloniki. Photo by Leandro Neumann Ciuffo from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (White Tower / Lefkos Pyrgos Uploaded by Markos90) [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Free guided tours to archaeological and historical sites of Thessaloniki are organized by the 1st Municipal Community from February 22 to March 26.
The aim of the program, including a total of 19 guided tours, is to familiarize the citizens with the cultural wealth and history of the city with the help of experienced guides, as reported by ANA-MPA.

Among the sites are the Archaeological Museum, the Museum of Byzantine Culture, the Jewish Museum and guided walks in different neighborhoods.

More information is available online at www.visitgreece.gr

