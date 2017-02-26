Anastasiades Dashes His Own Cyprus Unity Hopes, Sees Stalemate

NICOSIA – Once-upbeat over prospects for Cyprus’ reunification, President Nicos Anastasiades said he doesn’t see chances for progress even if Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci ends his boycott of talks.

Anastasiades, in an interview with the news portal Reporter Online, said he doubted there would be common ground found even if Akinci comes back to negotiate before the April referendum in Turkey where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking near-dictatorial powers.

Anastasiades said the talks – which he and Akinci have been engaged in for 22 months – have collapsed because Turkey won’t remove its 30,000-strong army and intransigence on other issues.

But he also said he doesn’t think the talks will resume in March as prospects for a deal that has eluded dozens of diplomats, officials and envoys since Turkey unlawfully invaded in 1974 have begun to slip away after repeated optimism it would finally happen.

“Concessions on the Cyprus problem – if there ever was an intention for any – would cause problems to President Erdogan’s goal of winning the referendum,” Anastasiades said.

He said Turkey has shown no willingness for compromise on security and guarantees despite its public proclamations of wanting a deal.

“On the contrary, in order to resume the Conference on Cyprus, they set two preconditions: to have progress on the issue of the four freedoms and the effective participation of Turkish Cypriots,” he said.

He said he wasn’t campaigning for next year’s Presidential elections, nor trying to perpetuate the ongoing blame game from both sides.

“Whoever is elected cannot remain idle for his fifth year, for fear of being accused of campaigning,” he said. “For much of my term I’ve been fully preoccupied with the talks,” he said.

“Now, because of the break, since the Turkish Cypriots have left the table, I am going to focus on addressing problems. And the last thing I would consider is supposedly think of the 2018 elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akinci on Feb. 25 met US ambassador to Cyprus Kathleen Ann Doherty but no news came out of it. He later met with Turkish Cypriot local community leaders and gave a briefing of his talks with Anastasiades since 2015.

Anastasiades earlier said he hoped there would be progress after the April 16 Turkish referendum on expanding Erdogan’s powers.

Greek and Greek Cypriot officials accuse Turkey of obstructing the peace talks for the divided island because its demand to keep troops and military intervention rights after reunification.

Akinci dismissed the claim. He said Friday the halt in unification talks is due to Turkish Cypriot objections over recent legislation making the commemoration of a 1950 vote for union with Greece compulsory in Greek Cypriot schools.

The talks – which collapsed earlier and were scheduled to resume on Feb. 23 – didn’t after Akinci refused to attend, citing a vote in the Cypriot Parliament to recognize the so-called “Enosis,” or union vote.

He was due to pick up negotiations again with Anastasiades after the two had met in Geneva and presented each other with maps showing how much territory and property stolen by Turks in an unlawful 1974 invasion would be returned.

But after Turkey – which, along with the United Kingdom and Greece is a guarantor of security on the split island – said it would never remove its army, both sides saw their fervent desire for reunification start to dissolve.

United Nations envoy Espen Barth Eide has been predicting imminent resolutions almost since Anastasiades and Akinci, moderates who made some small, quick concessions to each other, began talking 22 months ago.

That upbeat tone has alternately been replaced with more somber assessments as one obstacle or another arose in a place that has been the political graveyard of two dozen diplomats and envoys over the years.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)