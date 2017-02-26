Terrorist Hand Grenade Device Defused Outside Athens Police Office

ATHENS – Tipped off, bomb disposal experts defused a device including a hand grenade outside a police office in an area where a terrorist suspect was shot dead seven years ago.

The bomb, which also contained a timer, detonator, battery and explosives, was found in a bag in a small park behind the office and was destroyed in two controlled explosions.

Police said they received a call from an anonymous person on Feb. 25 who warned the package would go off in 40 minutes, setting them scrambling to find and defuse it before destroying what was left.

The caller reportedly said the attack would be in memory of Lambros Fountas, a member of Revolutionary Struggle who died in a shootout with police in the area in March 2010.

Revolutionary Struggle has conducted random attacks and espouses an anarchist platform against globalization, and has targeted banks and businesses and said it wanted to bring a revolution to Europe.

Fountas had been on a terrorist watch list since 1995. Another suspect with him when they discovered trying to break into a car escaped but left behind forensic evidence tying him to previous attacks.

A month later, six members of the group were caught and police found a cache of money, handguns, fake ID’s and documents used to rent safe houses and explosives.

Prosecutors charged the six with participating in bomb attacks, participating in a terrorist group, attempted murder, and other crimes.

They first denied any wrongdoing but then said they belonged to Revolutionary Struggle and defied the authorities to prove the case against them despite the evidence.

The incident followed the arrest of Panagiota Roupa, a leading member of Revolutionary Struggle, in February whose partner, Nikos Maziotis, was arrested previously after a shootout with police who went on the alert for more anarchist and terrorist activity after she was apprehended.