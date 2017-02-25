Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney Urges Open WH Press Briefings

NEW YORK – A New York congresswoman has voiced outrage over the White House decision to block The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, CNN, Politico and others from a press briefing.

Philhellene Rep. Carolyn Maloney said Saturday outside The New York Times offices in Manhattan that she wants the Trump administration to commit to a policy of press access for all. The Democrat says standards should apply evenly to all news organizations.

The decision Friday by White House press secretary Sean Spicer to limit access has sparked an outcry among journalists and others.

The Associated Press chose not to participate in the briefing after Spicer’s decision. The White House said it felt “everyone was represented” by those that participated.

Maloney plans to attend a rally Sunday outside The Times’ offices.