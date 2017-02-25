Anastasios Donis Starts, Nice downs Montpellier

PARIS – In the absence of top scorers Alassane Plea and Mario Balotelli, title contender Nice found an unlikely savior as Mickael Le Bihan came off the bench to score twice in a comeback 2-1 win against Montpellier on Friday.

With Plea injured and Balotelli suspended, Nice started with Greek striker Anastasios Donis, who is on loan from Juventus. But it was Le Bihan grabbing the headlines, 17 months after his last appearance in the top flight. He had not played in Ligue 1 since sustaining a leg fracture in September 2015 during a league game against Bordeaux.

The win moved Nice into second place and level on points with leader Monaco ahead of this weekend’s games.

With Nice trailing to a goal from striker Steve Mounie in the ninth minute, Le Bihan replaced Donis in the 59th minute and scored nine minutes later. He slotted home the winner with a composed finish four minutes from time, following a flowing move that started in Nice’s penalty area.

Nice remains the only team still unbeaten at home along with defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

Montpellier dominated the first half and Mounie scored his 11th goal this season from close range after Nice failed to clear a free kick from midfielder Ryad Boudebouz, who then hit the post with a curling shot in the last minute.

Monaco travels to Guingamp on Saturday and third-place PSG, which is three points behind, is at bitter rival Marseille on Sunday.

