Greek Orthodox Regional Leaders to Visit Valparaiso, Indiana, Sunday

CHICAGO – The Metropolis of Chicago Regional Commanders of the Greek Orthodox Order of Saint Andrew (Archons) Gus Pablecas and John Manos will be visiting St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, in Valparaiso, on Sunday, February 26. Following Sunday Services, beginning around 11:30 a.m, they will make a presentation concerning Indiana Senate Resolution 2, which is currently making its way through the Indiana State Senate.

As part of this presentation, the Regional Commanders will also cover the Five Core Issues facing the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Charleston Tribune reports.

The Metropolis of Chicago is under the leadership of Metropolitan Iakovos and oversees all Greek Orthodox Parishes within Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota as well as eastern Missouri and northwestern Indiana. The Metropolis of Detroit is under the leadership of Metropolitan Nicholas and oversees all Greek Orthodox Parishes in Michigan, Arkansas and Kentucky, as well as eastern and southern Indiana, western Ohio, western Tennessee and upstate New York.

Senate Resolution 2 is a resolution declaring support for the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople and calling on the Turkish Government to ensure the religious freedom of this global religious leader, and is part of a larger initiative by the Archons to gain passage in each State of the Union to raise awareness of the issues facing this historical religious institution. To date, 45 states have seen passage by the State House of Representatives and Senate as well as gaining the support of the Governor.