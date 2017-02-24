Our Everyday Greek: Τhirsty For a Fruit Juice? Καρπούζι, Πορτοκάλι, or Μήλο;

Greeks love fruits. Especially in the summer seasonal fruits may quench the thirst. The verb διψάω, I am thirsty, falls into the Conjugation B1 verbs category that can be easily distinguished by the stressed -άς ending of the second person singular. This is how it is conjugated:

Greek verb Pronunciation Meaning

Εγώ διψ-άω eYO diPSAo I am thirsty

Εσύ διψ-άς eSEE diPSAS you are thirsty

Η Μαρία διψ-άει EE maREEa diPSAi Maria is thirsty

Εμείς διψ-άμε eMEES diPSAme We are thirsty

Εσείς διψ-άτε eSEES diPSAte You are thirsty

Η Μαρία και ο Πέτρος διψ-άνε EE maREEA KE O PEtros diPSAne Maria and Petros are thirsty

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

Ο χυμός φρούτων O hiMOS FROOton fruit juice

Το φρούτο TO FROOto fruit

Το πορτοκάλι TO portoKAli orange

Το μανταρίνι TO mantaREEni tangerine

Το λεμόνι TO leMOni lemon

Το μήλο TO MEElo apple

Το αχλάδι TO ahLAdi pear

Το ροδάκινο TO roDAkino peach

Το καρπούζι TO kaRPOOzi water melon

Το πεπόνι TO pePOni melon

Το κεράσι TO keRAsi cherry

Το σύκο TO SEEko fig

Η φράουλα EE FRAoola strawberry

Η μπανάνα EE baNAna banana

WHO IS THIRSTY?

EXERCISE

1. Add the correct ending of the verbs διψάω and θέλω.

Remember that the verb θέλ-ω is a conjugation A verb conjugated as follows: εγώ θέλ-ω, εσύ θέλ-εις, η Μαρία θέλ-ει, εμείς θέλ-ουμε, εσείς θέλ-ετε, η Μαρία και ο Πέτρος θέλ-ουν.

1.1. Η Δήμητρα διψ- . Θέλ- ένα χυμό πορτοκάλι.

1.2. Η Μαρία διψ- ; Θέλ- ένα χυμό μανταρίνι;

1.3. Πέτρο και Γιάννη, διψ- ; Θέλ- ένα χυμό μήλου;

1.4. Η Ελένη και η Γεωργία διψ- . Θέλ- ένα χυμό λεμόνι.

HOW MANY FRUITS WOULD YOU LIKE?

Neuter gender words ending in -ι form the plural by keeping the whole word as it is and adding an -α in the end: το καρπούζ-ι/ τα καρπούζι-α, το πεπόν-ι / τα πεπόνι-α.

In order to form the plural of neuter nouns ending in -o we first need to separate the ending -o from the stem. In the word το σύκο the stem is συκ- and the ending is -ο. In the plural we keep the stem and we put an –α instead of the –ο in the ending: το σύκ-ο / τα σύκ-α, το μήλ-ο / τα μήλ-α.

In the plural of the feminine gender nouns we change the ending: instead of -α we put -ες. The article of the feminine gender nouns in the plural is οι: η φράουλ-α / οι φράουλ-ες, η μπανάν-α / οι μπανάν-ες

WHICH FRUITS DO YOU LIKE?

Note the difference between μου αρέσει =I like it and μου αρέσουν =I like them. If we are talking about one thing we use the expression μου αρέσει: Μου αρέσει το καρπούζι. If we are talking about countable, or many things, or nouns in the Plural, we use the expression μου αρέσουν: Μου αρέσουν πολύ τα σύκα.

EXERCISE

2. Do we use the Singular (αρέσει) or the Plural (αρέσουν)? Erase the wrong one and put the correct ending of the fruit (singular or Plural).

2.1. Γιάννη, σου αρέσει/αρέσουν τα κεράσ- ;

2.2. Δήμητρα, διψάς; Δεν σου αρέσει/αρέσουν το καρπούζ- .

2.3. Διψάω. Μου αρέσει/αρέσουν πολύ ο χυμός μπανάν- .

2.4. Του Γιάννη, δεν του αρέσει/αρέσουν ο χυμός πορτοκάλ- .

2.5. Σας αρέσει/αρέσουν ο χυμός μήλ- ;

2.6. Χρήστο, δεν σου αρέσει/αρέσουν το αχλάδ- ;

2.7. Ελένη, μου αρέσει/αρέσουν πολύ οι φράουλ- .

2.8. Της Μαρίας, δεν της αρέσει/αρέσουν τα ροδάκιν- .

2.9. Του Γιώργου και της Ελένης τους αρέσει/αρέσουν τα σύκ- .

2.10. Δεν μας αρέσει/αρέσουν τα μανταρίν- .

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (i-diom), ee (n-ee-dle), e (e-nergy), o (o-rganism), oo (b-oo-t), y (y-es), h (h-elium), th (th-eory), d (th-e), gh (w-olf). The capitalized syllables are accented.