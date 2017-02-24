Our Everyday Greek: Τhirsty For a Fruit Juice? Καρπούζι, Πορτοκάλι, or Μήλο;

Greeks love fruits. Especially in the summer seasonal fruits may quench the thirst. The verb διψάω, I am thirsty, falls into the Conjugation B1 verbs category that can be easily distinguished by the stressed -άς ending of the second person singular. This is how it is conjugated:
Greek verb Pronunciation Meaning
Εγώ διψ-άω eYO diPSAo I am thirsty
Εσύ διψ-άς eSEE diPSAS you are thirsty
Η Μαρία διψ-άει EE maREEa diPSAi Maria is thirsty
Εμείς διψ-άμε eMEES diPSAme We are thirsty
Εσείς διψ-άτε eSEES diPSAte You are thirsty
Η Μαρία και ο Πέτρος διψ-άνε EE maREEA KE O PEtros diPSAne Maria and Petros are thirsty
Greek word Pronunciation Meaning
Ο χυμός φρούτων O hiMOS FROOton fruit juice
Το φρούτο TO FROOto fruit
Το πορτοκάλι TO portoKAli orange
Το μανταρίνι TO mantaREEni tangerine
Το λεμόνι TO leMOni lemon
Το μήλο TO MEElo apple
Το αχλάδι TO ahLAdi pear
Το ροδάκινο TO roDAkino peach
Το καρπούζι TO kaRPOOzi water melon
Το πεπόνι TO pePOni melon
Το κεράσι TO keRAsi cherry
Το σύκο TO SEEko fig
Η φράουλα EE FRAoola strawberry
Η μπανάνα EE baNAna banana
WHO IS THIRSTY?
EXERCISE
1. Add the correct ending of the verbs διψάω and θέλω.
Remember that the verb θέλ-ω is a conjugation A verb conjugated as follows: εγώ θέλ-ω, εσύ θέλ-εις, η Μαρία θέλ-ει, εμείς θέλ-ουμε, εσείς θέλ-ετε, η Μαρία και ο Πέτρος θέλ-ουν.
1.1. Η Δήμητρα διψ- . Θέλ- ένα χυμό πορτοκάλι.
1.2. Η Μαρία διψ- ; Θέλ- ένα χυμό μανταρίνι;
1.3. Πέτρο και Γιάννη, διψ- ; Θέλ- ένα χυμό μήλου;
1.4. Η Ελένη και η Γεωργία διψ- . Θέλ- ένα χυμό λεμόνι.
HOW MANY FRUITS WOULD YOU LIKE?
Neuter gender words ending in -ι form the plural by keeping the whole word as it is and adding an -α in the end: το καρπούζ-ι/ τα καρπούζι-α, το πεπόν-ι / τα πεπόνι-α.
In order to form the plural of neuter nouns ending in -o we first need to separate the ending -o from the stem. In the word το σύκο the stem is συκ- and the ending is -ο. In the plural we keep the stem and we put an –α instead of the –ο in the ending: το σύκ-ο / τα σύκ-α, το μήλ-ο / τα μήλ-α.
In the plural of the feminine gender nouns we change the ending: instead of -α we put -ες. The article of the feminine gender nouns in the plural is οι: η φράουλ-α / οι φράουλ-ες, η μπανάν-α / οι μπανάν-ες
WHICH FRUITS DO YOU LIKE?
Note the difference between μου αρέσει =I like it and μου αρέσουν =I like them. If we are talking about one thing we use the expression μου αρέσει: Μου αρέσει το καρπούζι. If we are talking about countable, or many things, or nouns in the Plural, we use the expression μου αρέσουν: Μου αρέσουν πολύ τα σύκα.
EXERCISE
2. Do we use the Singular (αρέσει) or the Plural (αρέσουν)? Erase the wrong one and put the correct ending of the fruit (singular or Plural).
2.1. Γιάννη, σου αρέσει/αρέσουν τα κεράσ- ;
2.2. Δήμητρα, διψάς; Δεν σου αρέσει/αρέσουν το καρπούζ- .
2.3. Διψάω. Μου αρέσει/αρέσουν πολύ ο χυμός μπανάν- .
2.4. Του Γιάννη, δεν του αρέσει/αρέσουν ο χυμός πορτοκάλ- .
2.5. Σας αρέσει/αρέσουν ο χυμός μήλ- ;
2.6. Χρήστο, δεν σου αρέσει/αρέσουν το αχλάδ- ;
2.7. Ελένη, μου αρέσει/αρέσουν πολύ οι φράουλ- .
2.8. Της Μαρίας, δεν της αρέσει/αρέσουν τα ροδάκιν- .
2.9. Του Γιώργου και της Ελένης τους αρέσει/αρέσουν τα σύκ- .
2.10. Δεν μας αρέσει/αρέσουν τα μανταρίν- .
PRONUNCIATION KEY
i (i-diom), ee (n-ee-dle), e (e-nergy), o (o-rganism), oo (b-oo-t), y (y-es), h (h-elium), th (th-eory), d (th-e), gh (w-olf). The capitalized syllables are accented.