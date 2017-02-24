Greek Textile Company Opens Store in Connecticut

GREENWICH, Conn. – The Greek company Togas House of Textiles chose Greenwich, Conn. for its first storefront in the United States, and the luxury brand is now open for business since its opening in January.

Pillows made from goose down and the wool of Tibetan camel hair, Egyptian cotton towels and fine silk sheets adorn the plush interior of the new store in downtown Greenwich, Greenwich Times reports.

The family-owned Greek company began after the end of World War I with Ilias Togas in southern Greece, according to the company’s website. “For almost 100 years, expertise and knowledge of the textile industry have been passed down for three generations of family business always endeavoring to bring its own ideas to the company, thus enabling to maintain its primal quality and innovation throughout the company history.”

Nowadays while Togas is proud of its history and Greek heritage, it is now a global company with offices in Greece, Russia, China, UAE, Turkey, and India.

Its extensive product range of bed linens, curtains, duvets and pillows, terry products, table linen, decorative accessories, home fragrances and baby collections, aiming to create a style of living for the complete home can be found in 120 Togas boutiques and 57 bespoke Togas Couture Interiors boutiques.

The Greenwich store is at 51 E. Putnam Ave.

The space has been overhauled to outfit Togas’ breakout appearance in America, and the newly opened store’s team includes Paula Davitch, a Greenwich resident, who was drawn to the brand because of its familial atmosphere and quality products, she said. It also includes Julia Jarray, manager of international business development, who has guided the brand through openings in several countries, and Victoria Ivanova, a designer, Times say.