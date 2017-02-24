An Old Dispute Collapses New Cyprus Unity Talks Hopes

NICOSIA – Once again – this time in the face of almost giddy optimism – hopes for a reunification of Cyprus have been dashed: over a 1950 referendum on unification with Greece.

The talks – which collapsed earlier and were scheduled to resume on Feb. 23 – didn’t after Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci refused to attend, citing a vote in the Cypriot Parliament to recognize the so-called “Enosis,” or union vote.

He was due to pick up negotiations again with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades after the two had met in Geneva and presented each other with maps showing how much territory and property stolen by Turks in an unlawful 1974 invasion would be returned.

But after Turkey – which, along with the United Kingdom and Greece is a guarantor of security on the split island – said it would never remove its 30,000-strong standing army, both sides saw their fervent desire for reunification start to dissolve.

United Nations envoy Espen Barth Eide has been predicting imminent resolutions almost since Anastasiades and Akinci, moderates who made some small, quick concessions to each other, began talking 22 months ago.

That upbeat tone has alternately been replaced with more somber assessments as one obstacle or another arose in a place that has been the political graveyard of two dozen diplomats and envoys over the years.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was eager to find a solution but failed after 10 years of trying and now his replacement, Portugal’s Antonio Guterres, two months into the job, is making the same quiet sounds of cautious optimism, which has never worked.

Tension between the two sides of the island was exacerbated when the Greek Cypriot Parliament passed legislation earlier this month requiring public schools to commemorate the 1950 referendum, Reuters reported in a feature on the dilemma.

Enosis was given up by Greek Cypriots decades ago, but the decision to commemorate the date in schools angered Turkish-Cypriots, who at the same time are demanding a rotating Presidency and want to keep their army and military intervention rights, issues that ahve ticked off Anastasiades.

The ancient school row had show the sores of Cyprus again and raised the specter of permanent division despite the constant prognostications from officials on both sides and in the international community an answer was at hand.

Akinci had earlier walked out of talks over the Enosis question and this time used it as a reason not to resume them although Anastasiades tweeted:. “I am ready to continue the dialogue at any time,” without specifying a date.

Akinci demanded the Parliament – comprised only of Greek-Cypriots – rescind the vote that was passed with the backing of a far-right party with ties to Greece’s neo-Nazi ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn Party – rescind the vote.

Anastasiades said he couldn’t force that although his majority party abstained from voting, which allowed the non-binding resolution to pass and set off the new obstacle.

There was no immediate response from the Turkish Cypriot side, which had been demanding the parliament vote be rescinded, saying it displayed gross insensitivity to concerns of their community.

The 1950 referendum set off 20 years of violent division between Greeks and Turks although it was not recognized by Britain, then the island’s Colonial ruler.