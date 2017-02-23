Mnuchin’s Comments Signal Trump will Push for IMF Hard Line on Greece

WASHINGTON – Greece’s economic crisis is principally Europe’s problem, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a Wall Street Journal interview, offering the first hints on how the Trump administration will treat the issue of the Greek economy.

His comments, along with his conversation with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Tuesday, suggest the new administration will encourage the fund to hold to its hard line on Greece, keeping it out of a third bailout for the foreseeable future, WSJ concludes.

“This is primarily a European issue. We’re speaking to our European counterparts and the IMF on this, but this is obviously being led by our European counterparts.” Mr. Mnuchin said to WSJ on Wednesday. “

The Trump team could offer the IMF cover as it faces escalating pressure from Germany to give Europe’s Greek bailout credibility with fresh financing. If Washington signals it won’t allow the IMF to tweak its numbers on Greece to make Europe’s bailout work—like it did in the first two programs—the fund will have backing from its most powerful shareholder to stand firm.

Greece will not see any part of the 326 billion euros ($344.3 billion) it owes international lenders erased, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has said.

After meeting on Wednesday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin – Germany is the biggest contributor to three rescue packages for Greece but insisted on harsh austerity measures in return – she said there would be no so-called debt “haircut” that Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras wants.

That would force the other 17 countries in the Eurozone who use the euro to pay for generations of wild overspending and runaway patronage by successive Greek governments, and – critics said – encourage more of it.

Lagarde said Greece still needs to make “significant progress” although the government has just agreed to more tough conditions after bailout monies run out in 2019 in return for the lenders returning to Athens to resume negotiations over terms of a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($91.41 billion).