Fenerbahce rallies in fourth quarter to edge Olympiacos (video)

Fenerbahce Istanbul turned it up all the way defensively, and used a 15-0 run to come back from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit and edge the visiting Olympiacos Piraeus at Fenerbahce Ulker Sport Arena on Thursday. The win improved fourth-place Fenerbahce’s record to 15-8, while Olympiacos dropped to the third place with a 16-7 record, but the Reds also won the season tiebreaker against Fenerbahce due to their 9-point win earlier in the season. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 27 points along with 4 assists and 3 rebounds to lead the winners. Luigi Datome netted 17 points and grabbed 6 rebounds, while Ekpe Udoh had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 5 blocks. Erick Green scored 11 of his 17 points in the first quarter for Olympiacos. Kostas Papanikolaou added 13 points plus 8 rebounds, while Georgios Printezis finished with 10 points and 7 rebounds in defeat.

Olympiacos was firing on all cylinders to start the game with Printezis starting things with a three-pointer, before Green scored 11 points to give the visitors a 10-16 lead. The Reds scored on each of their first eight trips down the floor, but Fenerbahce collected 5 offensive rebounds and Dixon and Datome each hit a pair of triples as the hosts were quick to tie the score at 18-18. Bogdanovic’s three-point play that opened the second stanza gave Fenerbahce its first lead of the night, 25-22, as things changed and the hosts now allowed only one field goal in a span of almost five minutes to open a 34-28 advantage. With Bogdanovic scoring 10 points in the second quarter, Fenerbahce kept the lead and control, going into halftime in front 40-34. In the third quarter, Olympiacos took control behind its defense that allowed only two field goals in 10 minutes. Papanikolaou hit back-to-back threes to tie the game at 42-42, and Mantzaris hit from downtown to spark a 2-14 run, capped by a third three from Papanikolaou that made it 46-56 late in the third. Nikola Milutinov’s put-back dunk extended the margin to 47-58 at the start of the fourth, but Fenerbahce stepped it up with aggressive defense that held Olympiacos scoreless for seven minutes. Back-to-back three-pointers from Bogdanovic and Datome gave Fenerbahce a 64-60 edge and Bogdanovic drove by Lojeski to make it 67-62 with 1:13 to go. Printezis cut the difference to 3 points with 21 seconds left, but the hosts ran out the clock to celebrate a big win.

Source: Euroleague