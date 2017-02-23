Two More Turkish Servicemen Seek Asylum in Greece, Police say

THESSALONIKI – Greek police say two more members of the Turkish military who were arrested after surreptitiously entering Greece have requested asylum.

Police said Thursday the two men handed themselves over to authorities in the northeastern town of Orestiada last week, saying they had crossed the Evros river that runs along the two countries’ land border.

The two formally requested asylum in Greece on Monday, police said.

The names given by two Turkish military officers that handed themselves in to Greek authorities on February 15 are the same as those of two men wanted for the attempted assassination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish sources said on Thursday.

The two Turkish servicemen arrived at the Orestiada police station in northeastern Greece with their lawyers and voluntarily handed themselves in, while applying for asylum in Greece. The Turkish sources said the names they gave were the same as two men involved in the attempt on Erdogan’s life during the failed coup of July 15, 2016.

Turkish authorities have not yet requested the extradition of the two men held in Orestiada, while sources in Athens stressed that Greece will not be allowed to become a battle ground for Turkish authorities and the supporters of Fethullah Gülen.

Eight other Turkish servicemen fled to Greece last summer seeking protection following last year’s failed coup in Turkey.

Greek authorities say more than 100 Turks have requested asylum in Greece since the July 15 failed coup in Turkey, including the eight servicemen who fled in a military helicopter.

All claim they are in danger in their country, where authorities link them with the attempted coup.