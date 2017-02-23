What Has the Left of Today Done with Actual Liberals?

When I was growing up, do you know what a liberal was? It was someone who didn’t think that an otherwise qualified father should be denied custody of his child during divorce proceedings because he was gay. A modern-day “progressive,” in stark contrast, is someone who declares all-out war on anyone who dares to opine that homosexuality is contradictory to God’s teachings.

A liberal was someone who thought it was wrong to call a person the “N-word,” whereas a progressive is someone who insists that calling Tom Brady a better quarterback than Geno Smith is a racist statement.

A liberal advocated for services for women who were the victims of physical and sexual abuse; a progressive wants to file sexual harassment charges against a man who winks and smiles at a woman in the workplace.

A liberal stood side-by-side with lawful immigrants who were made to feel unwelcome by xenophobic neighbors. A progressive thinks it is an outrage to deport illegal aliens.

A liberal wanted the government to serve as a social safety net, so that American families in poverty would not starve to death. A progressive insists on sending federal tax dollars overseas to pay for abortions in other countries. And speaking of abortions, a liberal believed that a woman had the right to choose whether or not to have one during her first trimester of her pregnancy. A progressive believes that babies of botched abortions – i.e., babies born alive – should be killed.

A liberal celebrated the Keep America Beautiful commercial featuring a crying Native American Indian who is saddened by the pollution around him. A progressive would denounce any commercial depicting a person dressed in Native American Indian garb as “racist.”

Liberals encouraged “Negroes,” later called “blacks,” to express their black pride. Progressives condemn whites who express their white pride – oh, and “Negro” is now a racist word, and “black” is not far behind.

Liberals assailed immigration laws that excluded Chinese. Progressives label anyone who still says “Oriental” rather than “Asian” a cruel, despicable racist.

Liberals thought the sitcom I Dream of Jeannie – about an American astronaut who discovered a female genie from Baghdad dressed in provocative ethnic garb, and who was happy to grant his every wish – was funny. Progressives declare it demeaning both to women and to Iraqis.

Liberals cheered when the Voting Rights Act was passed, in order to prevent the rights of persons of color from being trampled upon. Progressives cheer when Voter ID laws are overturned, because asking for identification from someone attempting to vote is – in their view – voter suppression rooted in racism.

Liberals protested war in general; progressives protest war only when a Republican is president.

Liberals just wanted the government to leave them alone, so that they could dress however they wished, listen to whatever music they enjoyed, wear their hair as long as they liked, take hallucinogenic drugs without interference, and have sex as often and with as many partners as they felt like. Progressives want a government to enforce whatever views they consider to be correct, and to censor all others.

Liberals simply wanted a mention of other religions’ holidays, such as Hanukkah, alongside Christmas in December. Progressives want a gag order on any public uttering of the word “Christmas.” Liberals were happy that Jewish teachers could get a couple of days off too. Progressives are outraged when Christian teachers keep a small icon or statue of Jesus on their desks.

Liberals railed against the establishment and the haves. Progressives congregate in college safe spaces, where tuition is over $60,000 per year and a coffee drink with a shi-shi name costs about eight dollars a cup, and they break bread only with other privileged peers, or with members only of select groups they have singled out as being historically underserved.

Most evidently of all, liberals were – in the true definition of the word – openminded. They came in peace. They wanted to have a conversation with the other side, rooted in a genuine desire to achieve mutual understanding, establish some common ground, and perhaps move forward together. Progressives are quick to unleash personal attacks, not only against the politicians onto whom they spew contempt, but toward anyone who supports such politicians, whether it be their friend, coworker, neighbor, brother, or spouse.

Anyone who disagrees with their exact, meticulously crafted worldview must be racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, and anti-Muslim, and they insist that such counterviews have no place in our society because they inherently represent “hate speech” that does not pass First Amendment muster and is thereby deserving of censorship.

And in government, liberals reached across the aisle to work with a president whom they had not supported at the ballot box. Progressives threaten to impeach a president who does not share their ideology.

I didn’t always agree with the choices and judgment of those liberals of days gone by. But I admired them, and I miss them – especially considering what has replaced them.

Finally, can a similar then-and-now comparison be made regarding dignified conservatives of yesteryear and today’s cantankerous neocons? Absolutely. But two wrongs don’t make a right.

Constantinos E. Scaros, PhD is an author and presidential historian. His latest book, Grumpy Old Party, pertains to the 2016 election.