Varoufakis Skewers SYRIZA for New Concessions to Troika

ATHENS – Taking another shot at his former boss, former Greek finance minister Yannis Varoufakis said Greece’s government caved in again to its lenders by accepting tough new measures after bailouts run out in 2019.

Varoufakis – using Twitter, a popular social media form of launching diatribes – Tweeted that the country’s European creditors “succeeded in imposing on Athens the insincere acceptance of impossible targets”

He added two others: “Athens, again, insincerely accepted impossible fiscal targets. More pension cuts & higher taxes presented as ‘reforms’

And, finally: “Europe again chose to extend the Greek crisis into the indefinite future by pretending (at a terrible cost to real people) to have solved it”

Varoufakis was forced out as finance chief by Prime Minister and ruling Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras after the country’s lenders said they could not deal with the cantankerous contrarian who resisted austerity – as did Tsipras before he imposed it.