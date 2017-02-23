$5,000 Winner Prize For Miss Tourism Hellenic American 2017

NEW YORK – Miss Tourism Hellenic American 2017 Beauty Pageant will take place in New York between April 5-8, 2017.

Three days full of exciting activities, choreography, photo & video shootings on indoor and outdoor locations, fittings with evening gowns, shoes, jewelry, etc.

The winner will participate in the 21st MissTourism Planet international beauty pageant that will take place in Greece in June 2017.

”Join the competition, have a lifetime experience and open the door to modeling and show business,” according to the organizers. The winner prize is $5,000 plus a fully paid trip.

George Koutoulias, President of the Greek Models Union and Beauty Pageant specialist with 22 years of experience in the National and International modeling business, is organizing the Miss Tourism Hellenic American Beauty Pageant 2017 in New York.

The event will give the oppurtunity to the young Hellenic American ladies to have a lifetime experience, compete and win Miss Tourism titles plus $ 5,000 in cash and open a door for them to modeling and show business.

”Our goal is to further tighten the bonds with our brothers and sisters in the Greek American community and promote tourism and the beauties of Greece,” Koutoulias says.